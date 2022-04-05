Left Menu

Germany urges investigation into alleged civilian deaths in Mali

"That is contradicted by possible witness statements that mention targeted killing of civilians." Mali's military on Saturday said it had killed over 200 Islamist militants, though rights groups expressed concern about the plight of civilians in the West African country.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-04-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 13:37 IST
Germany urges investigation into alleged civilian deaths in Mali
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's Foreign Ministry urged Mali to hold an independent investigation into reports that its armed forces killed large numbers of civilians there with Russian military assistance over the past week.

"Mali's General Staff mentioned no civilian victims in its report of the operation," the Foreign Office said in a statement on Tuesday. "That is contradicted by possible witness statements that mention targeted killing of civilians."

Mali's military on Saturday said it had killed over 200 Islamist militants, though rights groups expressed concern about the plight of civilians in the West African country. Tensions with the West have increased since a move by Mali's ruling military junta to delay democratic elections in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022