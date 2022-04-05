Woman found hanging 10 days before marriage in UP's Firozabad

A 19-year-old woman was on Tuesday found hanging at the home of the sister of a man with whom she was to get married 10 days later, said the police here who suspect it to be a case of suicide. The woman got engaged to a resident of Bhagwan Nagar on April 1 and was to get married on April 15, Station House Officer (City) Sanjeev Dubey said.

She was found hanging in a room by the family of her future husband in the morning, he said. The woman's family members have not filed any complaint yet and the police are trying to ascertain the reason for the suicide, officials said, adding no suicide note has been found. The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)