Left Menu

Civic official, aide caught accepting Rs 3 lakh bribe in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 14:35 IST
Civic official, aide caught accepting Rs 3 lakh bribe in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and his aide while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a man for registering a commercial establishment, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint, the ACB team laid a trap at the BMC's K/East ward office in Andheri (east) on Monday and caught rent collector Rajendra Naik and his aide Mohan Raoji Thik while accepting the bribe amount, the official said.

The accused official had demanded Rs 3 lakh from the complainant, who had filed an application with the civic authorities to register a shop, he said. During the raid, ACB officials recovered Rs 3 lakh besides the bribe amount from the accused, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022