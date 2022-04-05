Left Menu

Maha: Man beaten to death on suspicion of theft; one held

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly beating to death a man suspected of theft in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-04-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 17:41 IST
Maha: Man beaten to death on suspicion of theft; one held
A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly beating to death a man suspected of theft in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Khidkali area of the district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, an official said.

The victim Rajat Tiwari (45) had allegedly entered the accused Neelkant Patil's house around 2.30 am, when the latter attempted to nab him the victim started running and fell off the roof of the structure, he said.

The accused caught hold of the victim, tied his legs with a rope and beat him to death, the official said. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered with the Shil-Daighar police station against Patil, he added.

