Moscow says will retaliate after Spain's decision to expel diplomats - Ifax

Russia will respond to the expulsion of some 25 of its diplomats from Spain, Interfax news agency cited Russia's foreign ministry as saying.

Spain will expel some 25 Russian diplomats and embassy staff from Madrid, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday, joining other European Union countries which have collectively kicked out well over 250 Russians in recent weeks.

