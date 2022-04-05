NATO allies to discuss sending more arms to Ukraine, Stoltenberg says

NATO allies will discuss the delivery of more weapons to Ukraine when foreign ministers meet on Wednesday and Thursday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We speak about advanced weapons systems. We speak about, for instance, javelins and other anti-tank weapons," he told a news conference, adding that ammunition, medical supplies and "high-end" weapons systems would also be discussed.

