NATO allies to discuss sending more arms to Ukraine, Stoltenberg says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 18:17 IST
Jens Stoltenberg Image Credit: Twitter(@NATOpress)
NATO allies will discuss the delivery of more weapons to Ukraine when foreign ministers meet on Wednesday and Thursday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We speak about advanced weapons systems. We speak about, for instance, javelins and other anti-tank weapons," he told a news conference, adding that ammunition, medical supplies and "high-end" weapons systems would also be discussed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

