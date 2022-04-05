Left Menu

American nun, 83, kidnapped by armed men in northern Burkina Faso

Unidentified armed men kidnapped an 83-year-old American nun in northern Burkina Faso, the bishop of the local diocese said on Tuesday, in the latest in a series of abductions of Westerners in the West African country. The nun was named in a statement as Suellen Tennyson, of the Catholic congregation Marianites of Holy Cross.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 21:26 IST
American nun, 83, kidnapped by armed men in northern Burkina Faso

Unidentified armed men kidnapped an 83-year-old American nun in northern Burkina Faso, the bishop of the local diocese said on Tuesday, in the latest in a series of abductions of Westerners in the West African country.

The nun was named in a statement as Suellen Tennyson, of the Catholic congregation Marianites of Holy Cross. She had been serving in a community of nuns in the parish of Yalgo, part of the diocese of Kaya, where she was kidnapped on Monday night, since 2014, it said. Northern Burkina Faso is overrun by Islamist militants, some with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State. Several Westerners have been kidnapped in recent years.

"Sister Suellen Tennyson was taken to an unknown destination by her kidnappers who, before leaving, vandalised rooms (and) sabotaged the community vehicle which they tried to take," Kaya Bishop Theophile Nare said in the statement. A spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in Burkina Faso declined to comment.

Burkina Faso's ruling military junta has said security is its top priority and this week presented a new plan to reorganise and reinforce army operations against the militants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022