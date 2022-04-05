Left Menu

Maha: RPF sub inspector, 4 others held for ganja smuggling

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-04-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 22:36 IST
An RPF sub inspector of South East Central Railway's Nagpur division was arrested by the Crime Branch here for alleged ganja smuggling, an official said on Tuesday.

Railway Protection Force SI Ramsingh Meena (30), from whose house 6 kilograms of ganja was seized, was part of an inter-state drug smuggling racket, the official said.

Apart from Meena (30), others arrested are Arun Rajkumar Thakur (28) Abhishek Lalit Pandey (19), Vijay alias Bunty Gupta (30) and Lawlesh alias Kush Mali (23), he said.

Two accused, Suraj Tiwari and Aman alias Goldy Ganveer are absconding in the case, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

