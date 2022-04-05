Left Menu

India condemns killings in Ukraine's Bucha in apparent hardening of stance

Moscow denies targeting civilians in Ukraine, calling images of the dead in Bucha that have shocked the world a "monstrous forgery" staged by the West to discredit it. "Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing," T.S. Tirumurti, India's permanent representative to the United Nations, told a meeting of the Security Council.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 22:54 IST
India condemns killings in Ukraine's Bucha in apparent hardening of stance

India on Tuesday condemned https://twitter.com/ambtstirumurti/status/1511376918762991619 the killings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha and called for an independent investigation, having earlier declined to explicitly criticise the invasion of Ukraine by its long-time partner Russia.

A Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman said on Tuesday that between 150 and 300 bodies may be in a mass grave by a church in the town of Bucha, where Ukraine accuses Russian troops of killing civilians. Moscow denies targeting civilians in Ukraine, calling images of the dead in Bucha that have shocked the world a "monstrous forgery" staged by the West to discredit it.

"Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing," T.S. Tirumurti, India's permanent representative to the United Nations, told a meeting of the Security Council. "We unequivocally condemn these killings and support the call for an independent investigation."

Tirumurti delivered his speech shortly after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a phone conversation with India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The United States has repeatedly urged India to condemn Russia's aggression since the Feb. 24 invasion. India heavily relies on Russia for military hardware. New Delhi has repeatedly called for an end to violence in Ukraine, but has abstained from various U.N. resolutions on the war in a tricky attempt at balancing its ties with Moscow and the West.

India, currently a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, hosted the Russian foreign minister in New Delhi last week during which they discussed maintaining trade ties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
2
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022