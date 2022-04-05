Left Menu

Hapur loot-murder case suspect held after encounter with UP STF

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Rohit, was held by the Noida unit of the STF with assistance by the local police in Pilakhua area of Hapur district in western UP, the officials said.

PTI | Ghaziabad/Noida | Updated: 05-04-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 23:44 IST
A suspect allegedly involved in the sensational killing of a businessman in Hapur four days ago was held after he suffered injuries in a gunfight with the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday, officials said. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Rohit, was held by the Noida unit of the STF with assistance by the local police in Pilakhua area of Hapur district in western UP, the officials said. Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Raj Kumar Mishra said, “The STF had got inputs about the movement of the suspect in Pilakhua area. A trap was laid to nab him but a gunfight ensued between the police around 3.30 PM and the accused got injured in cross firing, leading to his arrest. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment.” An illegal pistol along with some ammunition was seized from his possession while his motorcycle has been impounded and the suspect handed over to the local police for further legal proceedings, the officer said. Hapur-based businessman Rajiv Mittal and his son Mayank Mittal were returning to their home after shutting their kirana shop on April 1. They were attacked by some unidentified miscreants in a loot bid, according to officials. The father-son duo had resisted the loot bid, prompting the miscreants to open fire and knife attack on them. While the father survived the attack, the son died of gunshot and the miscreants fled away, the officials said. Rohit, arrested on Tuesday, is suspected to be part of the gang that had attacked the Mittals, the STF said, adding search for his other associates is underway.

