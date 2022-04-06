Britain says heavy fighting, Russian air strikes continue in Ukraine's Mariupol
Heavy fighting and Russian air strikes continue in the encircled Ukrainian city of Mariupol, British military intelligence said on Wednesday. "The humanitarian situation in the city is worsening," the defence ministry said. "Most of the 160,000 remaining residents have no light, communication, medicine, heat or water.
Heavy fighting and Russian air strikes continue in the encircled Ukrainian city of Mariupol, British military intelligence said on Wednesday. "The humanitarian situation in the city is worsening," the defence ministry said.
"Most of the 160,000 remaining residents have no light, communication, medicine, heat or water. Russian forces have prevented humanitarian access, likely to pressure defenders to surrender." Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
