Dutch government preventing 14 Russian yachts from leaving -letter to parliament
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 06-04-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 12:34 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
The Dutch government said on Wednesday it is currently preventing 14 yachts from leaving the country due to sanctions on Russia, including 12 that were under construction for Russian owners.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the statement in a letter to parliament, updating lawmakers on the enforcement of sanctions. Yacht building is a major industry in the Netherlands.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netherlands
- Russia
- Russian
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Dutch
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zelenskyy: Russia shells humanitarian corridor
Divide at UN over naming Russia aid resolution for Ukraine
Russia halts Japan peace treaty talks over sanctions
96 yr old Holocaust survivor killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv in Ukraine
New Satellite images show damage from Russian military air strikes across Irpin, Kyiv in Ukraine