Ukraine makes new attempts to evacuate civilians from trapped cities

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 12:55 IST
Ukraine will try to evacuate trapped civilians through 11 humanitarian corridors on Wednesday but people trying to leave the besieged city of Mariupol will have to use their own vehicles, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Efforts to get convoys of buses into the southern port city to evacuate tens of thousands of residents who are trapped there have repeatedly failed since Russian forces encircled Mariupol.

