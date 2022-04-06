Left Menu

7 of family ill after consuming adulterated food

As many as seven members of a family were taken ill after allegedly consuming adulterated food following their Navratri fast in the district, officials said on Wednesday. According to the police, the family members had consumed food made of the adulterated flour after fasting for the day.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-04-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 12:58 IST
7 of family ill after consuming adulterated food
As many as seven members of a family were taken ill after allegedly consuming adulterated food following their Navratri fast in the district, officials said on Wednesday. They said the family in Bhenswal village under Gharipukhta police station limits fell ill after consuming adulterated buckwheat (Kuttu) flour Tuesday night. They were rushed to a government hospital where their condition is said to be stable, the officials said. According to the police, the family members had consumed food made of the adulterated flour after fasting for the day. They complained of stomach ache and started vomiting shortly after consuming the food, the officials said, adding the police have started a probe.

