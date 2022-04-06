Left Menu

Over 13 lakh public grievances received in January-March 2022

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 13:25 IST
Over 13 lakh public grievances received in January-March 2022
Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 13 lakh public grievances have been received by the Centre through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Of the total of 13,32,567 grievances received in 2022 (till March 31), 4,18,451 were disposed of, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

As many as 30,23,894 grievances were received in 2021 (of which 21,35,923 were disposed of), 33,42,873 in 2020 (23,19,569 were disposed) and 27,11,455 in 2019 (16,39,852 were disposed), the reply said.

An appeal mechanism was introduced in CPGRAMS from January 20, 2021.

''From the date of introduction of appeal mechanism and till March 31, 2022, total 98,337 grievances have been filed in CPGRAMS,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022