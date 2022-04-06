Four Kashmiri Pandits among 14 Hindus killed in JK since 2019: Minister

Four Kashmiri Pandits among 14 Hindus were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Rai also said that 34 people belonging to minority communities were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five years., including 11 in 2021.

Replying to questions in the upper house, the minister said that after the repeal of Article 370 of the Constitution, 2105 migrants have returned to Kashmir valley for taking up jobs provided under the Prime Minister's Development Package.

''Four Kashmiri Pandits were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019 while 10 other Hindus were also killed by the militants during this period,'' he said in a written reply.

Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated on August 5, 2019 and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The minister said the government has taken several measures to ensure the safety of minorities in the valley. These include robust security and intelligence grid, group security in the form of static guards and day and night area domination.

There is also round-the-clock checking at Nakas and patrolling in the areas where the minorities reside besides proactive operations against terrorists.

Replying to another question, he said as many as 502 infiltrations have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir since 2017.

Referring to the Prime Minister's Development Package, 2015, the minister said under the scheme, 3,000 state government jobs for Kashmiri migrants have been created.

The selection process for the appointment of 2,828 migrants has been completed, out of which 1,913 migrants have been appointed and the verification of documents of the remaining 915 migrants has been taken up.

Rai said the construction of transit accommodations under the PMRP–2008 has been done, while work on accommodations approved under PMDP-2015 is being completed.

''Construction of 1025 units has been completed or substantially completed, 1488 units are at different stages of completion and work on remaining units has been taken up,'' he said.

The minister said the central government reimburses monthly cash relief to the Kashmiri migrants, which was last enhanced in June 2018 from Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,000 per family.

The enhancement of cash relief to Kashmiri migrants is considered from time to time on the recommendation of the government of Jammu and Kashmir keeping in view the inflation trend, he said.

