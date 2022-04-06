Over 500 trainee police officers graduate from NEPA

The largest-ever batch of trainee officers, comprising 578 cadets, passed out of the North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district on Wednesday. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the passing-out parade here as the trainee officers, including 178 women, were commissioned into active policing.

NEPA, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is dedicated to impart training to police personnel of Northeastern states and from across the country.

Congratulating the officers, Sarma urged them to dedicate themselves to service and contribute towards making society crime-free. NEPA director Deepak Kumar administered the oath to them.

Cadet sub-inspector Baharul Islam, who commanded the parade, was awarded the Governor of Meghalaya ‘Sword of Honour & NEPA Silver Medal’ for being the all round best cadet.

Cadet sub-inspector Noor Neha Begum was bestowed the Chief Minister Meghalaya ‘Baton of Honour & NEPA Silver Medal’ for being the best cadet in indoor subjects, while cadet sub-inspector Biplab Gohaon received the Chief Minister Arunachal Pradesh ‘Baton of Honour & NEPA Silver Medal’ for being the best cadet in outdoor subjects.

The BR Lall Academy Trophy & NEPA Silver Medal for exemplary conduct was bagged by cadet sub-inspector Mritunjoy Singha.

