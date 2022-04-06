Left Menu

Maoist attempt to build base in Assam thwarted: Himanta

PTI | Umiam | Updated: 06-04-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 18:57 IST
Maoist attempt to build base in Assam thwarted: Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that an attempt by Maoists to set up a base in his state was recently thwarted.

Sarma, who was in Meghalaya to attend the passing-out parade of North Eastern Police Academy's (NEPA) trainee officers, also maintained that the Assam Police and the NIA were working together to completely root out Leftwing extremists from the state.

Talking to media on the sidelines of the programme, he said, ''Maoists have tried some two-three times to set up a network in Assam, once around 2008 and again in 2013-14. This was their third attempt.

''The outfit's senior central committee member 'Kanchan da' was in Barak Valley for the purpose... We have been able to arrest him.'' Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias 'Kanchan da' was arrested from a tea garden in Barak Valley on March 6.

Several others linked to the outlawed outfit have also been apprehended, while some have surrendered before the police following the senior member's arrest, Sarma stated.

''Both the Assam Police and the NIA are working in tandem to unearth the entire network of Maoist sympathisers and supporters…it is a work in progress,'' he said.

The CM also noted that vital information was extracted from 'Kanchan da' and his accomplices during investigation.

''It was not a strong network, they had only started recruitment…I am sure we will be able to wipe out the entire network,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

