Gurgaon: Gangsters taken on remand for shooting businessman, politician

Two members of notorious Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi gang have been taken on a three-day transit remand in connection with the shooting down of a liquor businessman and his councillor brother in broad daylight, police on Wednesday said.

The accused will be interrogated about the incident spot and their accomplices in the crime, police said. The sharp shooters identified as Sumit Talian, a resident of Meerut, and Hoshiar Singh, a resident of Palwal, were lodged in Tihar Jail after their arrest in Delhi by special cell of Delhi police on March 11. On February 25, about a dozen people shot at and killed liquor businessman Surjit Thakran and his younger brother, former councilor Paramjit Thakran in Khod village of Pataudi. So far, the police have arrested three people in this case. Police sources say the councillor was killed for being in contact with the Kaushal gang. “We are questioning the accused and expect to nab other accused involved in the shooting,'' said Patuadi ACP Harinder Kumar. PTI COR VN VN

