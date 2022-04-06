National basketball championship: Services puts it across Punjab, TN men post victory

Defending champions Punjab suffered a 84-101 defeat at the hands of Services in a second round match of the men's event in the 71st Senior National Basketball Championship here on Wednesday.

In another upset result, Uttarakhand defeated a strong Indian Railways team 101-92 with Vishesh Bhriguvanshi leading the way with 48 points.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu men beat Haryana 75-48 in a Group F match.

RESULTS -- Men's Group E: Services 101 (Akhilesh Kumar 29, Gaurav Chandel 26, Nikhil Kumar 20) beat Punjab 84 (Amjyot Singh 33, Kanwar Gurbal Singh Sandhu 17).

Kerala 81 (Antony Johnson 27, Sajin Mathem 15) beat Karnataka 71 (Shashank Raj 21, Pratyanshu Tomar 20).

Group F: Uttarakhand 101 (Vishesh Bhriguvanshi 48, Prashant Rawat 21) beat Indian Railways 92 (Santhosh Mani 19, Anto Bethel 19, Kamran 18).

Tamil Nadu 75 (Muin Bek 19, Aravind Kumar 11) beat Haryana 48 (Sunil Rathee 14).

Group G: Uttar Pradesh 77 (Harsh Dagar 18, Vishalkumar Gupta 16) beat Telangana 69 (A Vijay 23).

Women's Group E: Indian Railways 94 (Vaishnavi Yadav 20, Sruthi Arvind 12) beat Madhya Pradesh 38 (Priya Sharma 12). Kerala 63 (Stephy Nelson 16, Minnu Maria 13) beat Tamil Nadu 49 (J Ishwarya 13).

Group F: Punjab 72 (Kavya Singh 21) beat Assam 37 (Reena Patel 11). Telangana 90 (Aswathy S Thampi 21, Priyanka 23) beat Karnataka 53 (Mohanbala 10).

Group G: Maharashtra 75 (Sakshi Pandey 36, Suzzane Pinto 14) beat Uttar Pradesh 66 (Barkha Sonkar 26).

Group H: Rajasthan 78 (Kavita P 39) beat Odisha (Lipramayee Satapathy 36).

