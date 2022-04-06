Telangana Guv calls for respect to office over protocol violations during her official visits

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday called for respect to the office of the Governor over officials allegedly not turning up during her visits to districts, which is in violation of protocol. She said that she would leave the matter to the people of the state.

"There may be some decisions which are not accepted by the Governor. Does that mean that the Governor's office should be insulted? That the Governor's protocol should be violated and Governor should not be taken care of when she goes for a tour? The collector should not come, the SP should not come. Is there any rule like that? I leave it to the people of Telangana," Soundararajan told media persons. Standing firm on her statement, she said that the "Office of Governor should be respected."

Her statement comes after the alleged protocol violations during her recent visits to a tribal festival in Mulugu district and a newly inaugurated temple at Yadadri. "I am a friendly person, ready to extend my help to anybody. I am not a controversial person at all. It is not meant that whatever is the appeal from the government, I should accept it. As a constitutional head, I have my opinion. I always go by the system and law," Soundararajan said.

Earlier in the day, the Governor met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed some developmental projects for Puducherry. "I met with the Prime Minister and thanked him for the vaccination drive, and for direct flight connectivity from Puducherry to Telangana to Hyderabad...I also submitted him some developmental plans for Puducherry," she said. (ANI)

