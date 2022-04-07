Left Menu

India reports 1,033 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India reported 1,033 new COVID -19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 09:51 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
With the new cases, the active caseload stands at 11,639 which accounts for 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Meanwhile, 1,222 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,24,98,789. The current recovery rate is at 98.76 per cent and the daily positivity rate is at 0.21 per cent.

With 4,82,039 tests conducted in the last 24 hours 79.25 crore COVID tests have been conducted in the country so far. A total of 185.20 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

