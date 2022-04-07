Left Menu

Phone tapping case: Eknath Khadse appears before Mumbai police to record statement as witness

Accordingly, the NCP leader visited the police station, where his statement is being recorded, he said.Shukla is presently on central deputation and posted as additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF in Hyderabad.The Pune police have also registered an FIR against Shukla in connection with alleged illegal tapping of the phones of Congress leader Nana Patole when a BJP-led government was in power in the state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 12:17 IST
Phone tapping case: Eknath Khadse appears before Mumbai police to record statement as witness
Eknath Khadse Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NCP leader Eknath Khadse on Thursday appeared before the Colaba police here to record his statement as a witness in the case registered against senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla for alleged illegal tapping of politicians' phones, an official said.

Khadse reached the Colaba police station in south Mumbai around 11 am, where his statement is being recorded by a police inspector-rank officer, he said.

The FIR against Shukla was registered at the Colaba police station in March under the Indian Telegraph Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, following a complaint by a senior police officer, who accused her of having put the phone numbers of Khadse, a former BJP leader, and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut under surveillance.

The alleged illegal phone tapping had taken place when Shukla headed the State Intelligence Department (SID), police have said. As per the complaint, Khadse's phone was allegedly tapped twice in 2019, when he was with the BJP. He joined the NCP in October 2020. ''Apart from Khadse, the phone of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was also tapped during the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government (in November 2019),'' the police official said. Based on the complaint lodged by the Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), a case was registered against Shukla, he said.

''As the investigation into the case is on, the Colaba police had called Khadse to record his statement as a witness in the case. Accordingly, the NCP leader visited the police station, where his statement is being recorded,'' he said.

Shukla is presently on central deputation and posted as additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad.

The Pune police have also registered an FIR against Shukla in connection with the alleged illegal tapping of the phones of Congress leader Nana Patole when a BJP-led government was in power in the state. Patole now states Congress chief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022