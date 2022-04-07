Left Menu

Sri Lanka needs to restructure $1 bln debt maturing in July - outgoing finance minister

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 07-04-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 12:35 IST
Sri Lanka needs to restructure $1 bln debt maturing in July - outgoing finance minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka must look to restructure a $1 billion international sovereign bond maturing in July, said Ali Sabry, who recently submitted his resignation as finance minister amid a massive economic crisis.

Sabry told parliament the country should seek a financial bailout, debt moratorium, or some other means to address the crisis. It was not immediately clear if President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had accepted his resignation sent on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022