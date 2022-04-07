Left Menu

China warns of strong measures if U.S. Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-04-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 13:05 IST
China warns of strong measures if U.S. Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's Foreign Ministry warned on Thursday that it would take strong measures if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan and that such a visit would severely impact Chinese-U.S. relations, following media reports she would go next week.

China firmly opposes all forms of official interactions between the United States and Taiwan, ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.

The possible visit has not been confirmed by Pelosi's office or Taiwan's government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022