China warns of strong measures if U.S. Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan

China's Foreign Ministry warned on Thursday that it would take strong measures if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan and that such a visit would severely impact Chinese-U.S. relations, following media reports she would go next week.

China firmly opposes all forms of official interactions between the United States and Taiwan, ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.

The possible visit has not been confirmed by Pelosi's office or Taiwan's government.

