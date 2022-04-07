Wanted man held after gunfight in UP's Bulandshahr

A man, wanted in several cases, was arrested following a brief gunfight with police on Wednesday night while his accomplice was nabbed a few hours later, officials said.

The accused Rehan Qureshi sustained bullet injury in retaliatory firing by the police and was taken to hospital. He faces 11 cases of murder, robbery and assault, according to Senior Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr, Santosh Kumar Singh. "After being surrounded by the police, Rehan opened fire. He was injured in retaliatory firing from our side. Our team took him to hospital following his arrest. Suhail, his accomplice, managed to flee from the spot, but was was arrested at around 5 am this morning," the SSP said on Thursday.

Qureshi and Suhail had been absconding for long. At around 11 pm on Wednesday, they tried to rob a businessman who was travelling by an an e-rickshaw. As they tried to stop the vehicle, it overturned and the businessman was injured. On receiving the information, several police teams were rushed to the spot, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)