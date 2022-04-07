Plea seeking directions to Centre, States to deport illegal immigrants mentioned for early hearing in SC

A plea seeking directions to the Centre and all State governments to detect, detain and deport illegal immigrants and infiltrators, including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas was mentioned in the Supreme Court for an early hearing on Thursday. Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay mentioned the plea to detect, detain and deport illegal immigrants and said that crores of jobs are being taken and the right to livelihood is hampered.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV said that if the Centre is ready with its counter then the Court is ready to list it. The Court also remarked that these are political issues and should be taken up with the government. "If we have to take up all your PILs then why did we elect the government and there are houses like Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha," the Court said.

The petition has sought to direct the Central and State Governments to identify, detain and deport all illegal immigrants and infiltrators within one year. The petitioner also sought to direct the Central and State Governments to amend the respective laws to make illegal immigration and infiltration, a cognizable non-bailable and non-compoundable offence.

It also sought to direct the Central and State Government to declare the making of forged/fabricated PAN Cards, Aadhar Cards, Passport, Ration Cards and Voter Cards and such other documents, a non-bailable, non-compoundable and cognizable offence and amend respective laws accordingly. The petitioner also sought to direct the Central and State Governments to identify the travel agents, government employees and other such people, who directly/indirectly provide PAN Card, AADHAR Cards, Ration Cards, passports and Voter Cards to illegal immigrants and infiltrators and take stern against them. (ANI)

