Delhi: Cyber forensic laboratory-cum-training centre inaugurated at FSL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 20:08 IST
A cyber forensic laboratory-cum-training centre was inaugurated on Thursday at the Forensic Science Laboratory's Rohini office here, an official statement said.

Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, additional chief secretary (Home), government of NCT of Delhi inaugurated the new wing, it said.

This laboratory has been established under the scheme -- Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) of the Ministry of Home Affairs to impart training to police officers, public prosecutors and judicial officers with a capacity for 20 personnel, it said.

Through this training laboratory, officials related to law enforcement agencies, would be acquainted with the latest technology in the field of cyber forensics with respect to prevention of cyber crimes against women and children, the statement stated.

FSL director Deepa Verma said the training laboratory would help law enforcement agencies to investigate cyber forensic cases efficiently.

