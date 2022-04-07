TN sets example in implementing health schemes, says NHA CEO

Tamil Nadu has set an example in implementing the health schemes and the State accounts for the highest utilisation under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), National Health Authority (NHA) Chief Executive Officer Dr R S Sharma said on Thursday.

Lauding the State for the successful implementation of Chief Minister's health card, he said Tamil Nadu has the second highest utilisation under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and has the most effective utilisation of claims reimbursed under AB PM – JAY to the government hospitals. ''The State has further fostered an innovative PPP model whereby a dedicated agency has been onboarded to operate and maintain the medical infrastructure at public hospitals,'' he told reporters on the sidelines of ''Ayushman Sangam'' at Mahabalipuram, near here.

The Central government's two flagship schemes - the AB PM-JAY and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) are being implemented by the NHA, which is organising the ''Ayushman Sangam'' - two-day southern region review meeting on April 7 and 8. This third edition covers the southern States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana besides the union territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Puducherry. Previously, NHA organised similar regional review meeting covering the States and UTs of the north and east zones.

At the event chaired by Dr Sharma, a presentation on the progress of implementation of ABDM and AB PM-JAY were made by Dr Praveen Gedam, Additional CEO, NHA, and Dr Vipul Aggarwal, Deputy CEO, NHA, respectively followed by presentations by senior officials of various southern States and UTs. Senior officials participated in the event.

As on date, more than 17.94 crore individuals have been verified under AB PM-JAY, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23, 2018, and have been provided with Ayushman cards. Over 3.3 crore hospital admissions worth approximately Rs 38,000 crore have been facilitated through a pan-India network of 25,800 hospitals, an official release said.

