Shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv kills one person, wounds 14, says governor
Updated: 07-04-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 23:45 IST
At least one person was killed and 14 wounded in shelling on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv on Thursday, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said in an online video address. The Ukrainian military earlier said Russian troops were bombarding the city with shells and rockets.
Russia denies targeting civilians.
