Hemant hands over appointment letter, Rs 5 lakh to slain boy's mother

Promising justice to family members of Rupesh Pandey who was killed during a clash between members of two groups in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district two months ago, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to his mother as financial assistance besides an appointment letter.

Pandey, 17, was killed in Barhi area during the immersion of Goddess Saraswati idols on February 6. ''Chief Minister Hemant Soren today presented appointment letter and a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Urmila Devi, mother of late Rupesh Pandey,'' a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Soren assured the family of all help from the government.

''Rupesh murder case is being investigated from all angles at the government level to deliver justice.... Strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty,'' Soren said.

Parents of Rupesh had met the CM in February seeking justice and a CBI probe.

Soren had assured them that a fast-track court will hear the case and the decision on handing over the case to CBI would be taken after consultation.

He had also directed the Hazaribagh deputy commissioner to ensure permanent livelihood for Rupesh's mother.

The main opposition BJP in the state has been demanding a CBI probe into the incident. The issue was raised in the Jharkhand Assembly too.

Raising doubts over the police investigation into the killing of the boy, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has last month claimed that efforts could be there to shield the accused.

