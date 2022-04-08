Left Menu

Explosion in a bar kills eight at Congolese military camp

An explosion in a bar at a military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo killed eight people and wounded three more on Thursday, Congo's government spokesman, Patrick Muyaya, said. There was no early indication that the explosion was caused by an attack.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 08-04-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 01:02 IST
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

An explosion in a bar at a military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo killed eight people and wounded three more on Thursday, Congo's government spokesman, Patrick Muyaya, said. The cause of the incident at Katindo camp, in the city of Goma, was not immediately clear. Services have been deployed to investigate, said Muyaya on Twitter.

"The population is invited to remain calm while awaiting the report which will allow us to better understand the circumstances of this tragedy," he wrote. The Congolese army is battling multiple rebel groups in its restive east. There was no early indication that the explosion was caused by an attack.

