U.S. welcomes staff-level agreement between Lebanon and the IMF
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 08-04-2022 02:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 02:10 IST
The United States welcomed the staff-level agreement reached on Thursday between Lebanon and the IMF, saying Lebanon has committed to an ambitious and inclusive reform programme, according to a statement by the U.S. embassy in Lebanon.
"We urge the swift passing of the needed legislations and carrying out all prerequisites," the statement added.
