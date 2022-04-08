Left Menu

U.S. welcomes staff-level agreement between Lebanon and the IMF

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 08-04-2022 02:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The United States welcomed the staff-level agreement reached on Thursday between Lebanon and the IMF, saying Lebanon has committed to an ambitious and inclusive reform programme, according to a statement by the U.S. embassy in Lebanon.

"We urge the swift passing of the needed legislations and carrying out all prerequisites," the statement added.

