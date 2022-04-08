CBI summons police officer in Congress councillor's murder

The CBI on Friday summoned the inspector-in-charge of the Jhalda police station for questioning in connection with the murder of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu in West Bengal's Purulia district, officials said.

Kandu's wife Purnima, who is also a Congress councillor, has been alleging that the police officer had a role to play in the killing.

''We have summoned the IC of Jhalda police station for questioning in connection with the investigation into the murder of Tapan Kandu,'' a CBI official said.

''We will also move court to seek the remand of four people arrested by the police in the case, before the CBI took over the investigation,'' he said.

Kandu was shot dead on March 13 while he was out on an evening walk near his residence.

He had won ward number two of Jhalda Municipality for the fourth time in the civic polls held in February and was a popular leader in the area.

The murder happened weeks after the elections to the Jhalda Municipality resulted in a hung house, with the Congress and Trinamool Congress having won five seats each and Independents securing two seats. However, the TMC formed the board earlier this week.

A key eyewitness in the murder, Kandu's friend Niranjan Baishnab, was found dead on Wednesday at his residence.

