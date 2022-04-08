Left Menu

NCW seeks arrest of UP seer for 'rape' threat, asks police to not be mute spectator

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 13:31 IST
The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday sought the arrest of a seer from Uttar Pradesh, who allegedly issued rape threats to women of a particular community, and reprimanded the police saying it cannot be a mute spectator but take appropriate measures to curb such incidents.

A video of saffron-clad seer Bajrang Das Muni allegedly delivering the hate speech and issuing a "rape threat" surfaced on social media on Thursday, prompting police to initiate an investigation.

The mahant of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram in Khairabad town in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur can be heard saying in the video that if any Hindu woman is teased by a man belonging to a particular community, the seer would himself rape a woman of that community.

The NCW, in a statement, said it has taken serious note of the incident and condemned the seer's "outrageous" language in "strongest possible words". Its chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, to immediately intervene in the matter and register an FIR against Bajrang Das. The women's rights panel has has also sought his arrest at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

