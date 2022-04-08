Left Menu

Japan expels eight Russian diplomats, condemns situation in Ukraine

The eight diplomats included several trade officials but not the ambassador, Mikhail Galuzin, foreign ministry officials said. They declined to give further details. The move is rare for Japan but not unheard of, and happened several times during the Soviet era, the officials said.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-04-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 13:52 IST
Japan expels eight Russian diplomats, condemns situation in Ukraine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan expelled eight Russian diplomats on Friday, saying it was in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine including the killing of civilians. The eight diplomats included several trade officials but not the ambassador, Mikhail Galuzin, foreign ministry officials said. They declined to give further details.

The move is rare for Japan but not unheard of, and happened several times during the Soviet era, the officials said. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States
4
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022