Japan expels eight Russian diplomats, condemns situation in Ukraine
The eight diplomats included several trade officials but not the ambassador, Mikhail Galuzin, foreign ministry officials said. They declined to give further details. The move is rare for Japan but not unheard of, and happened several times during the Soviet era, the officials said.
Japan expelled eight Russian diplomats on Friday, saying it was in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine including the killing of civilians. The eight diplomats included several trade officials but not the ambassador, Mikhail Galuzin, foreign ministry officials said. They declined to give further details.
The move is rare for Japan but not unheard of, and happened several times during the Soviet era, the officials said. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.
