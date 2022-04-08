Left Menu

Heroin worth Rs 16 crore seized in Karimganj, 4 arrested

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-04-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 14:45 IST
Heroin worth Rs 16 crore seized in Karimganj, 4 arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heroin worth Rs 16 crore was seized and four people were arrested in Assam's Karimganj district, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a vehicle was intercepted in Ishanchora village in Ramkrishna Nagar police station area and 2.27 kg heroin was seized from it, they said.

The drugs were packed in 175 soap cases and hidden in a compartment of the vehicle, they said.

Four people were arrested in the operation that began on Thursday and continued till the early hours of Friday, Superintendent of Police Padmanabh Barua said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, he said.

Congratulating the police, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, ''Another breakthrough in Assam Police's drive against drugs. In a day-long operation, Karimganj police seized 2.275 kg of heroin packed in 175 soap cases. Four accused apprehended.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States
4
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022