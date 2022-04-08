Left Menu

War crimes in Ukraine should not go unpunished, EU commissioner says

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 08-04-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 14:56 IST
Ylva Johansson Image Credit: Twitter (@YlvaJohansson)
It is important to collect evidence of war crimes in Ukraine from fleeing refugees so acts will not go unpunished, European Union Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Friday.

"It is so important that these war crimes will not go unpunished," she said at a news conference in Prague alongside the interior minister of the Czech Republic, a country that has taken in more than 300,000 refugees.

