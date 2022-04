European Medicines Agency:

* EMA SAYS PRACCONCLUDED AVAILABLE EVIDENCE DOES NOT SUPPORT A CAUSAL LINK BETWEEN COVID-19 VACCINES COMIRNATY AND SPIKEVAX AND VERY RARE CASES OF AIH

* EMA - PRAC CONCLUDED THAT AVAILABLE EVIDENCE DOES NOT CURRENTLY WARRANT AN UPDATE TO PRODUCT INFORMATION OF MRNA COVID-19 VACCINES