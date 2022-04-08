Maha: CAD disposes of tonnes of unexploded ordnance recovered from ports

The Central Ammunition Deport (CAD) at Pulgaon in Maharashtra's Wardha district on Friday disposed of the final batch of unexploded ordnance (UXO) and explosive remnants of war (ERW) recovered from ports across India under operation Visphotak Mukt Bandargah, an official said.

On the occasion of the 247th Raising of the Army Ordnance Corps, CAD Pulgaon disposed of the final batch of UXO/ERW recovered from ports across the country. The event culminated the disposal phase of the sensitive operation, a Defence release said.

According to sources in Defence, CAD Pulgaon was tasked by the Army to neutralise and dispose of over 1,700 metric tonnes of dangerous unexploded ordnance and explosive remnants of war.

The teams were sent to various ports for neutralisation and shifting of these unused explosives back to CAD Pulgaon for safe disposal, they said. The task began in February 2021 and ended on Friday, it was stated.