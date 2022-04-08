Three police commissioners, five SSPs transferred in Punjab

Three commissioners of police and five district police chiefs were transferred by the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab on Friday.

They include seven Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and one Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer.

Arun Pal Singh, a 1997-batch IPS officer, has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, replacing Sukhchain Singh, according to an official order.

Kaustubh Sharma, a 2001-batch IPS officer, has been given the charge of Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, while Gurpreet Singh Toor has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar.

Swapan Sharma will be Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jalandhar, replacing Satinder Singh. J Elanchezhian will be SSP Bathinda, as per the order.

Deepak Hilori will be SSP Ludhiana (Rural) and Gaurav Toora SSP Mansa.

PPS officer Bhupinder Singh has been given the charge of SSP Fazilka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)