Chhattisgarh: 4 dead, 12 injured as tractor overturns in Mahasamund

Four persons, including two women, were killed and 12 injured after their tractor overturned in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district on Friday, police said.

The mishap took place near Bhalukona and Pajhrapali villages under Basna police station limits when the tractor was heading from Jamdi and the driver lost control, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mehga Tembhurkar.

''Four persons, identified as Jayanti Chouhan, Punia Chouhan, Subhrat and Sagar, died and 12 sustained injuries, who have been admitted in a hospital in Basna, Tembhurkar said.

