EU leaders to discuss energy, Ukraine at extraordinary meeting on May 30-31

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-04-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 20:20 IST
European Union leaders will meet on May 30-31 in an extraordinary summit to discuss the Ukraine war and the bloc's energy situation.

"As discussed in Versailles and during the last European Council, a special European Council will take place on 30 and 31 May. On the agenda notably defence, energy and Ukraine," EU Council president Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.

