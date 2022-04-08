EU leaders to discuss energy, Ukraine at extraordinary meeting on May 30-31
European Union leaders will meet on May 30-31 in an extraordinary summit to discuss the Ukraine war and the bloc's energy situation.
"As discussed in Versailles and during the last European Council, a special European Council will take place on 30 and 31 May. On the agenda notably defence, energy and Ukraine," EU Council president Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.
