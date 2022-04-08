Delhi reports 146 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Delhi reported 146 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 1.39 per cent, according to the Delhi government health bulletin on Friday. With this, the active cases in the city stand at 549.

As many as 147 COVID patients recovered from the disease during this period taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the city to 18,39,237. One patient succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the virus in the city rose to 26,156.

According to the bulletin, 18,920 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. The total number of vaccinations in the city stands at 3,27,58,179. (ANI)

