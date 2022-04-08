Left Menu

32 arrested in Bundelkhand University paper leak case

PTI | Jhansi | Updated: 08-04-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 23:52 IST
Thirty-two people including 26 students were arrested Friday in connection with the recent paper leak of the Bundelkhand University's B.Sc examination, police said. A local court, however, granted bail to all the 32 people. On April 6, the said paper was leaked by the employees of an examination centre and delivered to various students through WhatsApp just a few hours before the examination, Jhansi DM Ravindra Kumar and SSP Shiv Hari Meena said in a joint press conference here on Friday. They said a joint team of police and administration was set up to probe the matter. A student, named Ajay Bhaskar, was caught by the flying squad on April 6 while copying in the B.Sc Physics II question paper, they said. During the investigation, it was found that someone had sent this question paper to him on WhatsApp before the examination, they said. An FIR was filed and investigation initiated which found that Rajdeep Yadav, a clerk of Shri Ram Mahavidyalaya Bangra, had sent the question paper to his niece before the examination after which it was forwarded to various students and it also sold, they said. The SSP said that in view of the seriousness of the matter, six employees of the said college including the main accused and 26 students who bought the question paper were nabbed within 48 hours. The investigation in this connection is underway and action will be taken if more people are found involved in this matter, he added. Later in the evening, all the 32 arrested persons were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court from where they were released on bail.

