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Delhi's Digital Leap: Seamless Governance via WhatsApp

Delhi will soon offer around 65 government services, including caste and income certificates, via a new WhatsApp initiative. Launching post-Budget session, it aims to provide easy access to services through AI-enabled chatbots, ensuring real-time updates and efficient service delivery, eliminating the need for physical visits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:00 IST
Delhi's Digital Leap: Seamless Governance via WhatsApp
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Citizens in Delhi may soon access about 65 crucial government services, including caste and income certificates, through a new WhatsApp-based governance initiative. Expected to launch next month, this move aims to streamline access to services, tapping into AI-powered chatbots and WhatsApp Dynamic Flows.

According to a senior government official, the phased rollout will commence following the Budget session of the Delhi Assembly, scheduled from March 23 to March 25. This initiative promises seamless and user-friendly access to important documents, such as birth and caste certificates, all accessible online without needing to visit government offices.

The project, spearheaded by Delhi's IT Department, incorporates a real-time monitoring dashboard to manage application processing efficiently. The objective is to facilitate a digital governance model that offers 24x7 service access, enhancing user experience and service delivery by eliminating cumbersome bureaucratic hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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