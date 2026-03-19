Delhi's Digital Leap: Seamless Governance via WhatsApp

Citizens in Delhi may soon access about 65 crucial government services, including caste and income certificates, through a new WhatsApp-based governance initiative. Expected to launch next month, this move aims to streamline access to services, tapping into AI-powered chatbots and WhatsApp Dynamic Flows.

According to a senior government official, the phased rollout will commence following the Budget session of the Delhi Assembly, scheduled from March 23 to March 25. This initiative promises seamless and user-friendly access to important documents, such as birth and caste certificates, all accessible online without needing to visit government offices.

The project, spearheaded by Delhi's IT Department, incorporates a real-time monitoring dashboard to manage application processing efficiently. The objective is to facilitate a digital governance model that offers 24x7 service access, enhancing user experience and service delivery by eliminating cumbersome bureaucratic hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)