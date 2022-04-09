Left Menu

Three held in Kolkata for involvement in lynching of youth

PTI | Rampurhat | Updated: 09-04-2022 00:28 IST
Three held in Kolkata for involvement in lynching of youth
  India
  • India

At least three persons were arrested on Friday for their alleged involvement in a suspected lynching case in the city's Narkeldanga area, police said.

The body of a youth, identified as Sheikh Shamim, was on Thursday found floating in a pond on East Road, after which his mother lodged a complaint with the Narkeldanga Police Station, they said.

The post-mortem report revealed that he was badly beaten up, which resulted in his death, a senior police officer said.

''We tracked the three accused with the help of the deceased’s mobile number. We are questioning them and further investigation is underway,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

