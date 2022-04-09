Left Menu

Cylinder blast injures 9 during firefighting operation in Delhi's Anand Parvat Industrial Area

As many as nine people were injured in a cylinder blast during a firefighting operation at a factory in Anand Parvat Industrial Area in the national capital on Saturday, informed Delhi Fire Service.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 10:53 IST
Cylinder blast injures 9 during firefighting operation in Delhi's Anand Parvat Industrial Area
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as nine people were injured in a cylinder blast during a firefighting operation at a factory in Anand Parvat Industrial Area in the national capital on Saturday, informed Delhi Fire Service. A total of 12 fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the fire.

"A total of 9 people including six firefighters, one policeman, one person of the factory and an unknown person were injured in cylinder blast during the firefighting operation in Anand Parvat Industrial Area today morning. All injured are in stable condition," informed Delhi Fire Service. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details into the fire mishap are awaited. In yet another fire accident that took place the same day, five persons received minor injuries in a cylinder blast during a firefighting operation in Azad market. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States
4
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022