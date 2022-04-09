Left Menu

Indians believe all international disputes should be resolved through talks: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that Indian cultural ethos view the world as a global family and Indians believe that all international disputes should be resolved through dialogue.

He said that India regularly holds talks with other countries to resolve pending issues to ensure peace and stability, which are prerequisite for development.

Addressing the inaugural session of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) mid-year executive committee meeting here, Birla said, ''Our Indian cultural ethos view the world as a global family. We believe that all international problems should be resolved through dialogue.'' ''Peace and stability are needed for development. Hence, India regularly holds talks with other countries to resolve pending issues,'' he said.

Birla hoped that the deliberations during the two-day meet will help member nations strengthen democratic institutions in their respective countries.

Representatives from 53 member countries are attending the event through either physical or virtual modes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

