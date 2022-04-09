Left Menu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Our goal is to achieve self-reliant Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, attended a conference with the administrative and police officials in Bhopal on Saturday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-04-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 16:53 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Our goal is to achieve self-reliant Madhya Pradesh
Visuals of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the conference (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, attended a conference with the administrative and police officials in Bhopal on Saturday. Addressing the conference, he emphasised the government's resolve for good governance.

"On the auspicious occasion of Navaratri, it is our resolve and prayer that we should be able to give good governance to the people, successfully implement public welfare schemes and achieve the goal of building a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh," said Chouhan. He also directed the field officers for the implementation of the schemes and also lauded the government officials for maintaining law and order in Madhya Pradesh (MP).

"Field officers are responsible for the implementation of the plans which are headed by the Collector and the Commissioner. Our officers have done a good job against the mafia for which I congratulate the collectors and commissioners," informed Chouhan through a virtual conference. The MP Chief Minister also highlighted the state government's work and progress. He further stated that such meetings are really necessary and can take the country forward.

The officials, including the collector, commissioner, superintendent of police, and inspector general of police attended the meeting through a video conference. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022